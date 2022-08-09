Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu.

It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys.

The 32-year-old was with the team between the 2018 and 2019 seasons and it didn't go particularly well, as he made just 65 of his 84 field-goal attempts and missed three extra points during his tenure.

The Cowboys replaced Maher with Greg Zuerlein, who missed 13 field goals and nine extra points over the past two seasons.

Suffice to say, the news that the team was signing Maher was not met with optimism:

After spending the 2020 season on the practice squad with the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, Maher spent half 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints, finishing 16-of-18 on field goals in eight games and 10-of-12 on extra points.

It was an improvement from his Dallas days, though concerned Cowboys fans should note that Hajrullahu is still in the running:

Hajrullahu, 32, has appeared in four NFL games during his career between the Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, all in the 2021 season. He finished 4-of-5 on field goals and made all eight of his extra-point attempts.

So it's a kicking competition in Dallas, albeit between a player who struggled mightily during his time with the team and a player who has barely any NFL experience. It's probably safe to call kicker a potential concern for the Cowboys heading into the 2022 campaign.