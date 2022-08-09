Jameis Winston Avoided 'Significant' Foot Injury and Is Day-to-Day, Says Saints HC

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a sprained right foot at training camp.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that the 28-year-old was being evaluated after he "tweaked" his foot during practice on Aug. 8. He is also working his way back from a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2021 season.

Prior to his season-ending injury, the Saints were 5-2 in games Winston started. He completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The 2015 No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has put up big numbers throughout his NFL career, but his impressive statistics haven't led to success. He has appeared in just one playoff game, and it came in 2020 as a backup for New Orleans.

The Saints have a solid chance to achieve that this season, provided they can stay healthy.

Star wide receiver Michael Thomas is back after missing the entire 2021 season with a foot injury. Running back Alvin Kamara is also set for a hearing on battery charges stemming from an alleged assault in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend. There has been no word so far on whether he will face NFL discipline.

While Winston is out, the Saints will turn to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.

The 34-year-old was a nine-year starter for the Cincinnati Bengals before spending one season each with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

New Orleans also has second-year signal-caller Ian Book, who appeared in one game as a rookie in 2021.