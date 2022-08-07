Ranking the Most Impactful NFL Players Returning from Injury in 2022

0 of 9

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Everything about an NFL season can shift in an instant. A sudden change of direction, an accidental move or a mistimed hit can force franchises to reevaluate their season after a significant injury.

The 2021 campaign was no different. A list of established veterans and young stars succumbed to the injury bug. Fantasy managers probably noticed this more than most fans, especially if your top pick missed half of the season or more.

After sifting through the extensive list of injured playmakers returning to action in 2022, we've ranked the nine most impactful NFL players we'll see this fall. Each of these individuals suffered a season-ending injury or missed the majority of 2021 before returning to the field at less than 100 percent.

Recent production weighs into our definition of impactful, but so does the importance of the individual to their team's identity. Some players are more integral to the success of their squad than others even if they're not necessarily more productive in raw stats.