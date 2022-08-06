Jets Rumors: Former Seahawks Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown Visiting NYJ

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown will reportedly visit with the New York Jets on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Brown will also attend the Jets' Green & White scrimmage on Saturday night.

The 36-year-old Brown is a free agent after splitting 14 NFL seasons between the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks. The one-time first-team All-Pro started all 17 games for Seattle last season and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Houston selected Brown with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft out of Virginia Tech.

Brown was with the Texans for 10 seasons, starting all 133 games he appeared in. He was named a Pro Bowler in three straight seasons from 2012 to 2014 and earned his only first-team All-Pro selection in 2012.

Entering the 2017 season, Brown held out for a new contract. He ultimately reported to the team in October and appeared in one game before Houston traded him and a 2018 fifth-round pick to the Seahawks for a 2019 second-round pick and 2018 third-round pick.

In five seasons in Seattle, Brown started all 70 games he appeared in and didn't miss a game in four of those campaigns.

The 6'4", 315-pound lineman proved last season that he can still be an asset, which is likely why the Jets are expressing interest in him as the 2022 regular season draws near.

George Fant and Mekhi Becton are penciled in as the Jets' starters at left tackle and right tackle, respectively, while 2019 third-round pick Chuma Edoga and 2022 fourth-round pick Max Mitchell are the primary backups.

While the mountainous Becton hasn't quite lived up to expectations and has been ravaged by injuries during his young career, it stands to reason that head coach Robert Saleh will give him every opportunity to start in 2022 due to his status as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Fant has played five seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks and Jets, appearing in 75 games and starting 53 of them, including starting all 29 games he played in for the Jets the past two seasons.

Fant has never performed close to a Pro Bowl level, however, meaning Brown could be viewed as an upgrade protecting the blindside of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.