    NFL Twitter Loves Jags’ Travon Walker’s Showing vs. Raiders in 2022 Hall of Fame Game

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 5, 2022

    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    There was no Derek Carr, no Davante Adams and no Trevor Lawrence in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, but there was one notable name to watch.

    And that notable name was Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker, who just so happened to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

    He wasted little time making an impression in his NFL debut at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, blowing past the Raiders' offensive line and getting a quarterback hit. Unfortunately for the rookie, he was whistled for roughing the passer.

    Big Cat Country @BigCatCountry

    That was a bad call on Travon Walker. But it’s cool he got a penalty on his first NFL play.

    Walker quickly learned, though, and notched a sack on Las Vegas' second possession.

    Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC

    Welcome to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>, Travon Walker!<br><br>The No. 1 pick collects his first sack of the preseason. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DUUUVAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DUUUVAL</a><br><br>📺: NBC and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wmdusin9fG">pic.twitter.com/Wmdusin9fG</a>

    His power, speed and ability to use his arms as leverage stood out to plenty of viewers:

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    Travon Walker long arm move is a problem.

    Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar

    Maybe Travon Walker wasn't a reach after all.

    Nick Shook @TheNickShook

    He's facing Brandon Parker, essentially OL No. 6, but he looks the part

    35 Days Till NFL Football @BostonConnr

    Travon Walker starting off his career with a roughing the passer penalty, this dude is gonna be a DAWG

    John Shipley @_John_Shipley

    Travon Walker continues his impressive preseason debut with a sack. He's been all over the place.

    Demetrius Harvey @Demetrius82

    Travon Walker just looks different. Special type of player.

    Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid

    Everyone’s now seeing why the traits made Travon Walker so intriguing. His flash plays make you sit up in your seat. Freak athlete for his size.

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    Travon Walker has that go go gadget long arm down cold.

    Michael DiRocco @ESPNdirocco

    This time Jaguars LB Travon Walker grabs Jarrett Stidham around the waist and drops him for a sack. Young guy learning quickly.

    Bryce Hayes @nxtprodigy

    Travon Walker is the best player on the field currently

    The final score matters far less than individual performances in the preseason, especially in the first game. Walker got consistent pressure on Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham and looked the part of a franchise cornerstone for a team that needs one on the defensive side.

    If he can build on this opening performance throughout the preseason, he should be ready to lead the defense in the season opener against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11.

