NFL Rookies Who Are Shining at Training Camps

AP Photo/Morry Gash

It's no secret the Green Bay Packers are going to need a young receiver to contribute this season. It just might come as a surprise when it's fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs.

The former Nevada star consistently received praise for his work in the spring. Now, he's making waves in training camp.

Most of his spring work was with backup quarterback Jordan Love, so the important thing in camp is developing chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. If what the quarterback had to say about Doubs is any indication, that mission has been accomplished.

"Every single day, there's been at least one 'wow' play from him. That's kind of rare for a young guy like that," the reigning MVP said, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "Now we've had some guys over the years do that, but they're all in the top 10 in Packers receiving history."

That's huge praise from a passer who has worked with some great receivers, including Davante Adams.

The clip that has circulated of Doubs running by Eric Stokes, who ran a 4.25-second 40 at his pro day in 2021, is certainly among the big plays Rodgers is talking about. Doubs' ability to run by a defensive back with elite speed, track the ball and catch it over his shoulder is the kind of thing that will continue to get him noticed.

When considering what the pecking order among Green Bay receivers may look like, underestimate Doubs at your own risk.