NFL Appeals Decision Browns' Deshaun Watson Should Be Suspended for 6 Games

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The NFL is appealing the six-game suspension levied against Deshaun Watson following an investigation and disciplinary hearing on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy released a statement Wednesday saying the league "notified the NFLPA that it will appeal [NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's] disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon":

According to Judy Battista of NFL.com, the NFL is seeking a full-year suspension. Jeff Darlington of ESPN added that the league is also seeking to include a fine:

Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer appointed by the NFL and NFLPA who oversaw the case, ruled Watson violated the NFL's personal-conduct policy. Robinson noted that the six-game suspension without pay was based on the league's own precedent in similar cases. Her decision was met with criticism, however.

In her report, Robinson wrote how "Mr. Watson's pattern of conduct is more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL." She also mandated that the three-time Pro Bowler only receive massages from team-approved therapists moving forward and "have no adverse involvement with law enforcement" or violate the league's personal conduct policy again.

Some found Watson's suspension to be too lenient, especially based on Robinson's own conclusions. Many of those same voices thought describing the allegations against Watson as "non-violent sexual conduct" downplayed the gravity of the situation.

Twenty-two women initially came forward with allegations in 2021, and a total of 25 women filed civil cases against Watson accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy sessions. One of those cases was dropped early in the process and another 20 were settled. On Monday, plaintiffs' attorney Tony Buzbee announced that Watson had agreed to settle three of the remaining four cases.

Additionally, 30 women agreed to settle claims they made or intended to make against the Houston Texans in mid-July.

The Cleveland Rape Crises Center said in a statement the ban "dangerously mirrors the flaws in our criminal justice systems and sends a grave message to our communities."

Robinson's ruling wasn't binding, though.

Under the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, the NFL commissioner no longer has the authority to unilaterally issue suspensions for violations of the personal-conduct policy.

The commissioner does have a lot of latitude when the disciplinary officer deems a suspension to be worthy. In this case, the door remained open for the NFL to appeal and allow commissioner Roger Goodell to determine whether he will hear the appeal or appoint a designee to hear it. Goodell or his designee will then make a decision whether to uphold, extend or reduce the six-game suspension.

One day before Watson's suspension was announced, the NFL Players Association issued a statement saying it planned to "stand by [Robinson's] ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same":

At the very least, an appeal from the NFL looked likely.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported July 6 on Keyshawn, JWill & Max the league was looking to suspend Watson indefinitely for a minimum of one season. League officials were willing to compromise by allowing him to apply for reinstatement after 12 games, per Graziano.

Despite the specter of the civil lawsuits continuing to hang around the quarterback, the Browns placed a significant bet on Watson.

They first sent three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Texans to acquire him. Then they signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed extension.

Watson only has a base salary of $690,000 and a salary-cap hit of $9.7 million for the 2022 season, which some saw as a way for Cleveland to soften the financial blow from any suspension.

The Browns kick off the regular season Sept. 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Under Watson's original six-game suspension, he'd be eligible to return in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.