Deshaun Watson Agrees to Settle 3 of Remaining 4 Civil Lawsuits Ahead of NFL Ruling

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson settled three of the four remaining civil lawsuits filed against him as he prepares for an independent arbitrator to rule on whether he violated the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the women, informed ESPN's John Barr of the settlements. Buzbee plans to release a formal statement to the media later Monday.

Ashley Solis, who was the first woman to sue Watson and go public with her allegations, is among the women who settled their case.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.