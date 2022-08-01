NFL Training Camp Latest Buzz: Dallas Cowboys Face More Questions After WR Injury

1 of 7

AP Photo/David Dermer

On Monday morning, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson decided to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Her verdict stems from a case that involved 30 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from women who provided massage services to Watson.

Late Sunday, the NFL Players Association released a statement saying that it would not appeal the decision and wants the league to take the same stance. The league said it is reviewing the decision to make a “determination on next steps.” The collective bargaining allows the NFL and NFLPA three business days to appeal Robinson’s decision, though the appeal period could be extended if both parties agree to it.

If Watson’s six-game suspension holds, Jacoby Brissett will start for the Browns until mid-October, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed last week.

“Jacoby [Brissett is] our backup quarterback. If Deshaun [Watson is] unavailable, Jacoby’s our starter,” Stefanski said, via The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Behind Brissett, the Browns have Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen on their depth chart.

Brissett has far more playing experience than the Browns' other backups. He started in 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 as a fill-in for Andrew Luck, and he served as a short-term replacement (15 contests) following the four-time Pro Bowler's retirement in 2019. Last year, with the Miami Dolphins, Brissett took over the huddle for an injured Tua Tagovailoa for five outings.

For his career, Brissett has thrown for 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate. He’ll have four-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku on the perimeter along with arguably the league’s best running back duo in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt behind him.

Over their first six games, the Browns will play only one team that made the playoffs last year (the New England Patriots), and that game will be at home. Brissett could keep them afloat in the playoff race until Watson returns.