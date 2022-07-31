5 Position Battles That Will Define the 2022 NFL Preseason

1 of 5

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the unenviable task of replacing a future Hall of Famer at the most important position following longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

It will be a three-man race between incumbent backup Mason Rudolph, free-agent addition Mitch Trubisky and rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett for the QB1 job.

Head coach Mike Tomlin opened training camp by saying he won’t be “micromanaging” the competition and plans to reward the job to the best performer during the preseason.

Trubisky is coming off a year with the Buffalo Bills in which he spent time learning behind rising star Josh Allen under the tutelage of then-offensive coordinator and current New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. The Steelers are hopeful that experience will help Trubisky—the No. 2 overall pick in 2017—rehabilitate a career that went off the rails with the Chicago Bears.

Pickett has the most upside of any QB on the Pittsburgh roster right now. The 24-year-old spent the last four seasons honing his craft for the local Panthers before becoming the only signal-caller selected within the first 73 picks of the 2022 draft. Pickett is looking like the long-term future of the position but may not be ready to go from Week 1 of his rookie season.

Rudolph—once considered a trade candidate—has held firm to the No. 2 spot but could earn some first-string work after an impressive showing. He made one of the best throws of the day to help lead the offense to a win over the defense in a Seven Shots matchup.

All eyes will be on this battle over the next few weeks. It’s one of the most defining positional battles of the 2022 preseason and could determine Pittsburgh’s fate for years to come.