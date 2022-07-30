NASCAR at Indianapolis 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 3

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will make its way to the 2.4-mile road course inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

This race will mark the second straight year that the 14-turn event will have been held on the road course inside the historic oval.

After winning following the disqualification of the top two cars at the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 in Pocono last week, Chase Elliott will drive into Indy as the odds-on favorite.

If the 26-year-old driver for Hendrick Motorsports manages to pull it off, it will be his fifth win this season. No other driver has more than two wins this year.

Rounding out the top three on the odds list for Sunday's race are Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain, who are predicted to be at the front of the pack ahead of Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric.

Here's a brief overview of the odds, how to watch and what fans can expect for the race on Sunday at the Brickyard.