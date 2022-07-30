NASCAR at Indianapolis 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

NASCAR at Indianapolis 2022: Odds, Preview and Top StorylinesJuly 30, 2022
This Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will make its way to the 2.4-mile road course inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
This race will mark the second straight year that the 14-turn event will have been held on the road course inside the historic oval.
After winning following the disqualification of the top two cars at the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 in Pocono last week, Chase Elliott will drive into Indy as the odds-on favorite.
If the 26-year-old driver for Hendrick Motorsports manages to pull it off, it will be his fifth win this season. No other driver has more than two wins this year.
Rounding out the top three on the odds list for Sunday's race are Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain, who are predicted to be at the front of the pack ahead of Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric.
Here's a brief overview of the odds, how to watch and what fans can expect for the race on Sunday at the Brickyard.
Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Info
Date: Sunday, July 31
Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com
Odds for Verizon 200
Chase Elliott: +400 (bet $100 to win $400)
Kyle Larson: +650
Ross Chastain: +700
Tyler Reddick: +1000
Daniel Suarez: +1200
Austin Cindric: +1200
Chase Briscoe: +1600
Martin Truex Jr.: +1600
Ryan Blaney: +1600
Kyle Busch: +1600
Top Storylines
Cup Series drivers are still learning how to navigate the IMS road course, but the tradition started by Dale Jarrett back in 1996 should still be alive and well.
So what driver will be kissing the bricks after the race on Sunday?
According to the oddsmakers, it's going to be Elliott who finds himself back in victory circle.
The Elliott pick isn't much of a stretch considering he's having an excellent season, with four wins, 787 points and eight top-five finishes.
Additionally, Elliott has seven wins at the road courses, so his experience, the fact that he's on a heater and his solid driving all add up to a win on Sunday.
Larson and Chastain are right there, though, predicted at coming in second and third, respectively.
The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 hasn't won since the Wise Power 400 back in February, while the driver of the same model car, but labeled No. 1, took the GEICO 500 in Talladega 14 weeks ago.
Both drivers have a shot at thwarting Elliott, but it's Suarez who has the most likely chance at crossing first, despite coming in at fifth with the oddsmakers.
The Mexican driver's first win came on a road course, so he's primed to build on that victory with another one at the IMS.
While some drivers balked at the race being moved to the road course last year after 27 years of history on the track's oval, fans will still enjoy watching them navigate the 199.9 miles over 82 laps to the finish line on Sunday.