NFL Training Camp Latest Buzz: Washington's Chase Young Not Ready for Regular Season

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A couple days of practice have been enough to reshape some teams and possibly how the regular season will proceed.

While the early portions of NFL training camps are meant for installation and evaluation, injuries remains at the forefront of conversations.

In the case of the Washington Commanders, one of their top young stars won't be ready to go at the start of the 2022 campaign. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already lost one of their best players at the onset of training camp, though the team might hold its water a bit before signing someone else.

The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson certainly isn't afraid of getting injured while he negotiates a potential contract extension. He just wants to be on the field.

The Cleveland Browns still have no clue how long they'll have their franchise quarterback this season. But their previous starter, Baker Mayfield, is making waves at Carolina Panthers camp. The same can be said for multiple young targets around the league and running back Kenneth Gainwell in Philadelphia.

Bleacher Report provides the latest buzz and rumblings from Friday's training camps.