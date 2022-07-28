Mets' Max Scherzer Says MLB's PitchCom Technology Should Be 'Illegal'

David Berding/Getty Images

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer thought PitchCom technology made things too easy.

The veteran used the system for the first time Wednesday night against the New York Yankees, finishing with seven shutout innings in the Mets' 3-2 win.

"It works. Does it help? Yes. But I also think it should be illegal," Scherzer said of the new technology, per Justin Tasch of the New York Post. "I don’t think it should be in the game."

PitchCom allows a catcher to call pitches through an electronic relay rather than signing behind the plate. The catcher presses a button and pitchers, plus select fielders, receive the info through a speaker.

The technology was created to help prevent sign-stealing and was legalized in the major leagues at the start of the 2022 season.

The system is voluntary for pitchers, although some Mets have been using it since Spring Training.

Scherzer had avoided it until Wednesday, his 13th start of the season, when catcher Tomas Nido encouraged him to try. Though it helped him personally, he believes it hurts the game overall:

"For me, I've always taken pride in having a complex system of signs and having that advantage over other pitchers. The fact that we're taking this out of the game and we're just putting in technology, now everybody — you can't steal signs on second, the pitcher can't have an advantage of having a complex system. It's part of baseball trying to crack someone's signs. Does it have its desired intent that it cleans up the game a little bit? Yes, but I also feel like it takes away part of the game."

The 38-year-old doesn't need the new technology to be successful. After the latest start, he has a 2.09 ERA and .902 WHIP with 104 strikeouts in 82 innings this year.

Scherzer is clearly headed to the Hall of Fame after his career ends with a resume that includes eight All-Star selections, three Cy Young awards and a World Series title.

Even if PitchCom does help him on the mound, the removal of sign systems takes away one of his advantages overall.