Rounding Up Eagles' Rumors, Buzz Amid 2022 Training Camp

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It isn't uncommon for there to be at least one surprise trade during training camp. As teams look at what they have they could decide that a well-known player has become expendable.

Elliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP recently made the case that Javon Hargrave could be that kind of player for the Eagles.

The writer outlines some credible reasons the Eagles could consider Hargrave a trade candidate. They didn't extend his contract this offseason (he's in the final year of his current deal), the team would save $12.8 million against the cap and the switch to a 3-4 base defense could impact his effectiveness.

It's an interesting argument, but one that would be a mistake if the Eagles followed through with it.

The Eagles boast one of the best defensive lines in football on paper. If Jordan Davis can live up to the hype as the team's first-round pick they will have a three-man rotation of Davis, Hargrave and Fletcher Cox that will be nearly impossible to move.

When it comes to pass-rush win rate and double-team rate, (h/t ESPN's Seth Walder) only Aaron Donald is better than Hargrave and only Chris Jones compares.

There may be a case to trade Hargrave while the return would be high and they could save money, but he's too important to the team's hopes in 2022 to let him go.