Julio Jones, Tom Brady Buccaneers Offensive Depth Chart After Reported Contract

Julio Jones, Tom Brady Buccaneers Offensive Depth Chart After Reported ContractJuly 26, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran wideout Julio Jones to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, giving quarterback Tom Brady yet another weapon in the passing game.
Here's a look at the team's updated offensive depth chart with the potential addition of Jones:
QB: Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask
RB: Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Giovani Bernard
WR1: Mike Evans
WR2: Chris Godwin
SWR: Russell Gage
WR4: Jones, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson
TE: Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph
LT: Donovan Smith, Fred Johnson
LG: Aaron Stinnie, Luke Goedeke, Sadarius Hutcherson
C: Ryan Jensen, Robert Hainsey
RG: Shaq Mason, Nick Leverett
RT: Tristan Wirfs, Josh Wells
