    Julio Jones, Tom Brady Buccaneers Offensive Depth Chart After Reported Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 26, 2022

    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran wideout Julio Jones to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, giving quarterback Tom Brady yet another weapon in the passing game.

    Here's a look at the team's updated offensive depth chart with the potential addition of Jones:

    QB: Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask

    RB: Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Giovani Bernard

    WR1: Mike Evans

    WR2: Chris Godwin

    SWR: Russell Gage

    WR4: Jones, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson

    TE: Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph

    LT: Donovan Smith, Fred Johnson

    LG: Aaron Stinnie, Luke Goedeke, Sadarius Hutcherson

    C: Ryan Jensen, Robert Hainsey

    RG: Shaq Mason, Nick Leverett

    RT: Tristan Wirfs, Josh Wells

