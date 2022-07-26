Julio Jones, Tom Brady Buccaneers Offensive Depth Chart After Reported Contract

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran wideout Julio Jones to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, giving quarterback Tom Brady yet another weapon in the passing game.

Here's a look at the team's updated offensive depth chart with the potential addition of Jones:

QB: Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask

RB: Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Giovani Bernard

WR1: Mike Evans

WR2: Chris Godwin

SWR: Russell Gage

WR4: Jones, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson

TE: Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph

LT: Donovan Smith, Fred Johnson

LG: Aaron Stinnie, Luke Goedeke, Sadarius Hutcherson

C: Ryan Jensen, Robert Hainsey

RG: Shaq Mason, Nick Leverett

RT: Tristan Wirfs, Josh Wells

