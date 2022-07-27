7 NFL Sophomores Who Need to Prove Themselves at Training Camp

0 of 7

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Patience is not a virtue the NFL is known for, especially when it comes to player development.

The minute a player is drafted, the clock begins ticking on their time to make an impact. The word "bust" probably gets thrown around too quickly and easily, but teams only have so much time and resources to wait on a player to blossom.

The transition from college to the pros isn't easy. There are many players who have unremarkable rookie campaigns that go on to be Pro Bowl or All-Pro talents.

However, they usually start to show signs of what they can be by Year 2. With the dawn of training camp, those who struggled in 2021 should start to demonstrate improvement sooner than later.

For those players, training camp is a crucial time, because it allows them an opportunity to prove they are worth the continued investment. Below are some of the NFL sophomores who need to start making a statement in training camp.