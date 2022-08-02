Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again.

The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.

Pitching in his first full season since 2019, Syndergaard has not been as dominant as he once was. The 2016 All-Star has a 5-8 record with a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 80 innings.

A 6'6" righty, "Thor" recorded an ERA under 3.30 in four straight seasons from 2015 to 2018, and he's finished with over 200 strikeouts twice in his career.

The Angels have struggled across the board this season, with a 43-59 record.

Perhaps a change of scenery will help Syndergaard return to form. Philadelphia is getting a veteran arm to add to its rotation as it attempts to keep pace in the playoff hunt.

Having hitters like Phillies stars Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos supporting Syndergaard should help him fare better in his new home, while he'll join a rotation headlined by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

It's the second trade between the teams on Tuesday, as the Phillies also acquired Brandon Marsh in exchange for catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe.