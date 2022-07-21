Kyle Rudolph, Buccaneers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady reportedly has a new tight end to replace his favorite target Rob Gronkowski.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph reached an agreement on a one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday.

After spending the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Rudolph played for the New York Giants in 2021 and recorded 26 receptions for 257 yards and a touchdown on 39 targets in 16 games. The Giants released him on March 2.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Rudolph should have more of an opportunity to contribute to the offense in Tampa Bay. Gronkowski declared last week that he's "done with football," closing the door on speculation that he might look to return later in the season. The 33-year-old played 12 games last season and finished with 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

While Rudolph will be playing behind starting tight end Cameron Brate, he should see a substantial amount of volume coming his way. Gronkowski was targeted 89 times last season, so Rudolph should thrive in an offense that is friendly to tight ends.

The Buccaneers fell short of their championship aspirations last season, losing to the eventual Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. With Brady returning for a 23rd season, the expectations have not changed for Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers training camp will open next Wednesday, July 27, giving Rudolph his first chance at developing chemistry with his 44-year-old quarterback.