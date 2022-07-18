Tom Brady to Ja'Marr Chase on Madden 23 Ratings Snub: 'Don't Sweat It'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady knows there can be a worse fate than having a lower than expected player rating in Madden.

The first batch of player ratings for Madden NFL 23 were revealed Monday, and Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase getting an 87 overall at launch was one of the bigger surprises.

Brady chimed in with a helpful anecdote:

Not that anybody has forgotten, but this is yet another example for how unlikely Brady's ascension was. The sixth-round pick wasn't even listed by name in Madden 2001, and his rating fell by six points in Madden 2002.

And this was a time before EA Sports updated its player ratings based on how the season was unfolding. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback in 2001 was one of the lowest-rated at the position that year.

By comparison, Chase is faring pretty well.