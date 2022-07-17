2022 MLB Draft Picks: Live Team-by-Team Day 1 Grades and AnalysisJuly 17, 2022
2022 MLB Draft Picks: Live Team-by-Team Day 1 Grades and Analysis
Welcome to Bleacher Report's 2022 MLB draft tracker!
For the second consecutive year, the draft is being held during All-Star weekend, with this year's event once again scheduled to span three days and 20 rounds. The first day will encompass the first 80 selections over the first and second rounds, as well as the competitive balance and compensatory picks slotted in between.
It's a unique draft class with an overall lack of high-end pitching talent due to several injuries at the high school and college levels.
However, a loaded crop of elite high school hitters gives this draft class a chance to be one we look back on years from now as a special group.
Keep it locked right here as Sunday's draft unfolds for scouting reports, grades and pick analysis for every Day 1 selection.
Note: My final Mock Draft published on Saturday morning can be found here.
Baltimore Orioles
First Round (No. 1 Overall): Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater High School (OK)
Jackson Holliday hit an absurd .685/.749/1.392 this spring with 89 hits in 41 games to break J.T. Realmuto's national high school record for hits in a season. The son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, he showed a more disciplined approach after selling out for power too often on the showcase circuit last summer. His offensive profile is more hit than power at present, but he has room to add strength to his athletic 6'1", 175-pound frame. With legitimate five-tool potential at the shortstop position, he has as high a ceiling as any player in the 2022 draft class.
Grade: B+
Holliday's stock climbed enough this spring that he had a legitimate case for being the best prospect in this class. Now we wait and see what Druw Jones turns into...
Arizona Diamondbacks
First Round (No. 2 Overall): Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan School (GA)
Druw Jones does everything well with ample projection left in numerous facets of his game, most notably his power potential with room to grow into his 6'4", 180-pound frame. While he's far from a finished product offensively, there's a lot to like, and he makes hard contact. Aside from his bat, he has 70-grade speed and an elite glove in center field where his bloodlines are perhaps most evident as the son of 10-time Gold Glove winner Andruw Jones. He has some things to smooth out with his swing, and his power ceiling is still in question, but all signs point to a future as an All-Star center fielder.
Grade: A+
The consensus best player in this draft class at No. 2 overall. What more needs to be said? This feels a lot like 2012 when Byron Buxton was No. 1 on most draft boards, and the Houston Astros went with Carlos Correa instead. That worked out all right for everyone.
Texas Rangers
First Round (No. 3 Overall): Kumar Rocker, RHP, Tri-City ValleyCats
The Mets agreed to terms on a $6 million signing bonus with Kumar Rocker as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 draft but pulled back their offer when undisclosed concerns about his elbow and shoulder surfaced. Rather than return to Vanderbilt, where he posted a 2.89 ERA and racked up 321 strikeouts in 236.2 innings in three seasons, he sat out the 2022 season before signing with the indy ball Tri-City ValleyCats for what amounted to a five-start showcase. The power stuff and ace upside are still there, but it's been a strange process to get to this point.
Grade: C
Wow. The Rangers only had one Day 1 pick after signing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, and they swung for the fences. Rocker comes with obvious risk after his deal with the Mets fell through over arm concerns, but his stuff is still electric if he stays healthy. How did he improve his draft stock by seven slots by essentially sitting out a year?
Pittsburgh Pirates
First Round (No. 4 Overall): Termarr Johnson, SS, Mays High School (GA)
Termarr Johnson has the tools to be a generational talent in the batter's box. One scout called his offensive game "a combination of Wade Boggs' plate discipline and Vladimir Guerrero Sr.'s bat-to-ball skills" (via MLB.com). He also has significant power in his generously listed 5'10", 175-pound frame thanks to his bat speed and elite ability to find the barrel. If he were a no-doubt shortstop, he would be the No. 1 player in this draft class, but an average arm and limited range likely mean a shift to second base. From his performance on the showcase circuit last summer to his play with Team USA, he has proved time and again he can flat-out hit.
Grade: A
Johnson is a high-floor, high-ceiling player who can be a cornerstone piece of the next contending Pirates team along with 2021 top pick Henry Davis and rising star Oneil Cruz. This is going to be a fun team in a few years.
Washington Nationals
First Round (No. 5 Overall): Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy (FL)
With a rare 70-power/70-speed profile from Baseball America, Elijah Green might have the highest ceiling of any player in the 2022 draft class. However, there are significant questions about his hit tool, particularly his ability to catch up to velocity up in the zone and to recognize breaking stuff. The son of Pro Bowl tight end Eric Green, he has an athletic 6'3", 225-pound frame that belies his youth, and one could make a strong case that he has the best power tool in the 2022 draft class. He comes with a lot of risk, but he has legitimate superstar upside if everything clicks.
Grade: A
With Juan Soto on his way out the door, the Nationals hope they've found their next superstar in Green. There's a ton of risk here, but it's the perfect risk to take for a team searching for a long-term identity.
Miami Marlins
First Round (No. 6 Overall): Jacob Berry, 3B, LSU
Jacob Berry hit .352/.439/.676 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 70 RBI as a freshman at Arizona in 2021 before transferring to LSU and continuing to rake as a draft-eligible sophomore. The 6'0", 212-pound slugger again showed some of the best raw power in the nation with 15 home runs and a .630 slugging percentage, and he slashed his strikeout rate from 19.5 to 8.9 percent while facing a tough SEC schedule. Scouts are split on where he'll wind up defensively, though it's unlikely his long-term home is third base. His bat should play anywhere, and first base, right field and designated hitter are potential landing spots.
Grade: B
In a bubble, I like the upside of Cam Collier over the MLB-readiness of Berry, but this Marlins squad is closer to contention than most teams drafting in the top 10, and they need offense, so the pick makes sense.
Chicago Cubs
First Round (No. 7 Overall): Cade Horton, RHP, Oklahoma
The breakout prospect of this year's College World Series, Cade Horton finished the regular season with a 7.94 ERA while seeing more time at third base than he did on the mound, but he sent his stock soaring with a 2.61 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 31 innings over five postseason starts. The athleticism that made him a two-way contributor is apparent in his clean, repeatable mechanics, and his fastball-slider combination stacks up to any two-pitch mix in the class. After missing all of his freshman season recovering from Tommy John surgery, his track record is extremely limited, but his arrow is pointing straight up.
Grade: C
Between Horton's limited collegiate success and the Cubs' abysmal recent track record developing pitching, this is a tough one to understand. This looks an awful lot like what the Kansas City Royals did picking at No. 7 overall last year.
Minnesota Twins
First Round (No. 8 Overall): Brooks Lee, SS, Cal Poly
The No. 38 draft prospect on Baseball America's Top 500 list in 2019, Brooks Lee slid to the 35th round thanks to the well-known fact that he wanted to play for his father at Cal Poly. His stock has steadily climbed during his three years on campus. After hitting .357/.462/.664 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs, 55 RBI and far more walks (46) than strikeouts (28) this spring, he is the top college position player in the 2022 class. The switch-hitter has a potentially elite hit tool with "otherworldly bat-to-ball skills" and plenty of impact potential even with a likely move to second or third base down the line.
Grade: A+
The Twins were rumored to be focusing heavily on college bats, and they wound up with arguably the best one in the draft. An eventual shift away from shortstop will put more pressure on Lee's offensive game, but he's given every reason to believe in it this spring. I'll immediately slot him ahead of Austin Martin on their organizational rankings.
Kansas City Royals
First Round (No. 9 Overall): Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech
Gavin Cross hit .345/.415/.621 with 11 home runs during a breakout 2021 season and followed that up with a terrific run with Team USA over the summer, putting him squarely in the first-round conversation entering his junior year. He continued to impress this spring, hitting .328/.411/.660 with 17 home runs, 50 RBI and 12 steals to cement his status as one of the elite college hitters in the 2022 class. While he has played center field at Virginia Tech, he'll likely shift to a corner spot as a pro, and he has the offensive profile and the arm strength to be a clean fit in right field.
Grade: B+
The present and future of the Royals outfield is a major question mark, and this helps plug at least one hole in the long-term picture. Cross is a relatively safe pick with impact upside, and that's the type of player the Royals should be targeting at this stage in their rebuild.
Colorado Rockies
First Round (No. 10 Overall): Gabriel Hughes, RHP, Gonzaga
One of the few top-tier college pitchers who were healthy and productive for the entirety of the 2022 campaign, Gabriel Hughes went 8-3 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 98 innings. The 6'4", 220-pound right-hander has a mid-90s fastball that can brush triple-digits and a wipeout slider that sits in the low 90s and is a legitimate putaway pitch. He threw a dud against Columbia (6.0 IP, 9 H, 6 ER) in his final start of the season, but there's a lot to like about his long-term upside as a potential workhorse starter with a high floor.
Grade: A
Every year I find myself giving the Rockies a low grade when they ignore their need for pitching in favor of another corner infielder, so it's only fair to give them the "A" grade after they finally took an arm. They went floor over ceiling here, and that's perfectly fine.
New York Mets
First Round (No. 11 Overall): Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech
One of the best offensive players in the country, Kevin Parada hit .361/.453/.709 with 26 home runs and 88 RBI in 60 games as a draft-eligible sophomore this spring at Georgia Tech. He trimmed his strikeout rate (16.9 to 10.5 percent) and improved his walk rate (7.0 to 9.8 percent), giving him one of the most well-rounded offensive profiles in the 2022 class. While he has worked hard to improve defensively, he will likely never be more than an average defender. His middle-of-the-order offensive potential will drive his future value.
Grade: A+
The only real knock on Parada is his defense, and with Francisco Alvarez penciled in as the catcher of the future that's much less of a concern for the Mets. He can flat-out hit, and with a position change his bat can be fast-tracked to the majors.
