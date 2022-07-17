2022 MLB Draft Picks: Live Team-by-Team Day 1 Grades and Analysis

0 of 30

Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's 2022 MLB draft tracker!

For the second consecutive year, the draft is being held during All-Star weekend, with this year's event once again scheduled to span three days and 20 rounds. The first day will encompass the first 80 selections over the first and second rounds, as well as the competitive balance and compensatory picks slotted in between.

It's a unique draft class with an overall lack of high-end pitching talent due to several injuries at the high school and college levels.

However, a loaded crop of elite high school hitters gives this draft class a chance to be one we look back on years from now as a special group.

Keep it locked right here as Sunday's draft unfolds for scouting reports, grades and pick analysis for every Day 1 selection.

Note: My final Mock Draft published on Saturday morning can be found here.

