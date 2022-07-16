Patriots' Mac Jones Has Made 'Significant Strides' in Offseason by Changing Diet

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said Friday that he is feeling better and healthier than he did as a rookie due to dietary changes.

Jones discussed some of the alterations he has made during an interview with NBC Sports Boston:

The second-year signal-caller said the changes have made him feel more confident.

Jones is coming off a highly successful rookie season, as the 2021 first-round pick out of Alabama helped lead the Pats to the playoffs after they missed out in 2020.

The 23-year-old Jones started all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, going 10-7 and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions en route to a Pro Bowl nod.

Jones' season ended in less-than-ideal fashion, though, as he went 24-of-38 for 232 yards, two touchdowns and two picks in a 47-17 loss to the rival Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Entering the 2022 season, Jones and the Patriots have a big job ahead of them, as the Bills remain atop the AFC East with quarterback Josh Allen leading the way, while the Miami Dolphins have gotten significantly better with the addition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

In order to keep up, Jones has seemingly taken a page out of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's book.

The Patriots legend and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB is well known for having a strict diet, and the discipline has served him well over the years as a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Jones has a long way to go before reaching those heights, but he'll look to continue to make significant strides toward being a championship-level quarterback when the Patriots begin training camp July 27.