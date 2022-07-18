The Longest Home Runs in MLB in the Last DecadeJuly 18, 2022
The Longest Home Runs in MLB in the Last Decade
For many baseball fans, a home run is the most exciting part of the game. The crack of the bat, crescendo of the crowd and ensuing celebration can create a memorable moment.
But there are homers, and there are absolute tanks.
Throughout the last decade, some of the sport's biggest names—Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuna Jr., to name two—have launched the longest homers in the sport. But so have relative unknowns, such as Nomar Mazara and Jesus Sanchez. The tale of the tape doesn't discriminate.
Judge and Miguel Sano both appear twice, but neither slugger holds the No. 1 spot.
All data is from Statcast, along with ESPN Stats & Info references for the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Home Run Derby distances are not considered.
T-6. Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge wasted no time showing off his powerful swing in the majors. As a rookie in 2017, the New York Yankees outfielder belted an American League-high 52 home runs.
And in mid-June, he launched a 495-footer.
Judge obliterated a slider from Baltimore Orioles pitcher Logan Verrett, who watched the ball nearly clear the seats in left-center field. At the time, it was the second-longest homer of the Statcast era.
New York cruised to a 14-3 win, and Judge capped his 4-for-4 day with a two-run shot in the next inning.
T-6. Joey Gallo
The story behind this homer is both incredible and a slight letdown.
Entering the ninth inning of this July 2018 matchup, the Texas Rangers trailed Cleveland 8-6. Robinson Chirinos hit a two-out homer, giving Joey Gallo—who'd already smacked one earlier—a chance to even the score.
Gallo did exactly that in emphatic fashion, sending Cody Allen's pitch 495 feet into right-center field.
The back-to-back bombs forced extra innings, though Cleveland ended up with a 9-8 victory.
T-6. Ronald Acuna Jr.
Since arriving in the majors in 2018, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has admired a whole bunch of homers.
If you don't like it, well, perhaps don't throw an off-speed pitch in the middle of the strike zone. Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Mazza missed his spot during this 2020 clash, and Acuna took a moment to watch his 495-foot blast locate the fan-less seats at Truist Park.
Acuna trotted around the bases after hitting the 19th leadoff homer of his young career, and Atlanta ultimately won 8-7 in 11 innings.
T-6. Miguel Sano
Oddly enough, three MLB teams are on the wrong side of this list twice. Boston is the first one.
In late August 2021, the Minnesota Twins visited the Red Sox. That night, someone on the streets of Boston left with a souvenir after Nick Pivetta served up a 495-foot tater to Miguel Sano, who sent the slider clear out of Fenway Park.
Minnesota squandered a 4-0 lead but recovered with a five-run 10th inning to win 9-6.
T-3. Aaron Judge
Judge left the 2017 campaign with a bang.
In the penultimate game of the regular season, the soon-to-be AL Rookie of the Year clipped his previous mark. Judge popped this 496-foot dinger off Toronto Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman in a 2-1 victory.
Most notably, it was Judge's 52nd and final home run before the playoffs began. He soon landed the Rookie of the Year award, also finishing second in AL MVP voting.
T-3. Miguel Sano
Sano is back for another one, although it's chronologically his first entrant on the big-fly list.
In mid-September 2019, the Twins were nearing an AL Central title. While hosting the reeling Chicago White Sox, Minnesota had a chance to celebrate Sano's career-long drive.
Ross Detwiler left a fastball over the plate and immediately knew it was a mistake. The southpaw gritted his teeth, dropped his hands to his thighs and doubled over in defeat, realizing Sano had sent the three-run homer to a different zip code.
Minnesota later won 9-8 in 12 innings.
T-3. Jesus Sanchez
After a scorching 11-game start to the 2022 season, Jesus Sanchez endured a miserable slump. During his next 31 outings, the young outfielder had a .152 average with a single homer in 108 plate appearances.
It's fair to suggest this 496-footer was a cathartic moment.
On a hanging slider from Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner, Sanchez nearly found the upper deck of Coors Field. It provided the Miami Marlins with their lone run in a 7-1 loss.
"I hit it right there in the sweet spot," Sanchez told reporters. "The feeling was great, just incredible."
2. Giancarlo Stanton
The most absurd part of this 504-foot missile—which is, on its own, crazytown bananapants—is the metrics.
Among the homers included, Giancarlo Stanton by far has the lowest launch angle. In this 2016 clash against the Rockies, the pitch from Chad Bettis exited his bat at 18 degrees, six below the next closest (Sano's 495-footer).
Sure, the thin air at Coors Field contributed to the rarity of Stanton's laser. But it's a staggering 37 feet better than any other home run with a launch angle of 18 degrees or less, per Statcast.
Unfortunately for the Marlins, they dropped the game 12-6.
1. Nomar Mazara
In 2018, Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story belted a homer initially measured at 505 feet. After recalculation, however, that number dropped to a mere 487 feet.
As a result, Nomar Mazara stands alone.
White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez left a fastball at the top of the strike zone, and Mazara just about detonated the baseball. It soared to the pinnacle of the second deck at Globe Life Park in this June 2019 contest.
The bright side for the White Sox is they won 5-4 in 10 innings, handing Texas the inglorious honor of two losses in games in which its bats produced historic homers.