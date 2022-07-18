The Longest Home Runs in MLB in the Last Decade

0 of 9

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

For many baseball fans, a home run is the most exciting part of the game. The crack of the bat, crescendo of the crowd and ensuing celebration can create a memorable moment.

But there are homers, and there are absolute tanks.

Throughout the last decade, some of the sport's biggest names—Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuna Jr., to name two—have launched the longest homers in the sport. But so have relative unknowns, such as Nomar Mazara and Jesus Sanchez. The tale of the tape doesn't discriminate.

Judge and Miguel Sano both appear twice, but neither slugger holds the No. 1 spot.

All data is from Statcast, along with ESPN Stats & Info references for the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Home Run Derby distances are not considered.