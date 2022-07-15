6 Bargain-Bin Free Agents Who Can Help NHL Teams in 2022-23

0 of 6

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

The cash is flying fast and furious.

More than 150 deals worth nearly a billion dollars were done on a chaotic first day of NHL free agency, with Johnny Gaudreau and Mikhail Sergachev leading the way thanks to signings worth $68.25 million and $68 million from Columbus and Tampa Bay, respectively.

Still, even after a day approaching 10 figures in revenue, the party wasn't over.

Another handful of high-profile players cashed in on Thursday, but more moves are left to be made with guys who may not command the salary of a Gaudreau or Sergachev, but could provide the sort of on-ice presence that'll help a team nudge the competitive needle.

The B/R hockey team scanned the landscape to identify a handful of those players who remained available as of Thursday evening and may ultimately sign for a bargain number well below the headline-makers.

Scroll through to see what we came up with and drop a thought of two of your own in the comments.