Vincent Trocheck, Rangers Reportedly Agree to 7-Year Contract with $5.6M AAV

Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Rangers have reportedly signed former Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck to a seven-year deal with an average annual value of $5.6 million, according to multiple reports.

Trocheck, 29, became one of the top options at center in free agency this summer after scoring six goals and adding four assists in 14 postseason games for the Canes this past season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

