Dodger Stadium Concession Workers Threaten Strike Ahead of 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Ninety-nine percent of concession employees at Dodger Stadium have voted to authorize a strike that could commence "at any time," Unite Here spokesperson Maria Hernandez said in a statement Monday, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Dodger Stadium is hosting this year's All-Star Game and its various events, including the Home Run Derby, starting Saturday with the Futures Game.

