MLB All-Star Voting Results 2022: Full Selections, Starters, Snubs, Voting Recap

Brett Davis/Getty Images

The 2022 MLB All-Star rosters have been announced with 33 players representing each league for the July 19 game at Dodger Stadium.

Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuna Jr. were among those already named as starters after a fan vote, listing one player at each position in each league. Veterans Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were also added to the roster as legacy picks.

The remaining players were announced Sunday, coming from a combination of a player ballot and the Commissioner's Office.

The final results featured some surprises, but it's overall a deserving list of participants for the Midsummer Classic.

American League

Starters

C: Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2B: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

SS: Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

RF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

CF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

LF: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Pitchers

SP: Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays; Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees; Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays; Frambler Valdez, Houston Astros; Martin Perez, Texas Rangers; Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics; Justin Verlander, Houston Astros; Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees; Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

RP: Clay Holmes, New York Yankees; Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians; Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers; Jorge Lopez, Baltimore Orioles

Reserves

C: Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

IF: Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers; Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox; Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians; Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins; Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians

OF: George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays; Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins; Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals; Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros; Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

National League

Starters

C: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins

3B: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

SS: Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

CF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

RF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

LF: Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

DH: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Pitchers

SP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers; Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins; Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers; Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds; Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers; Max Fried, Atlanta Braves; Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres

RP: Edwin Diaz, New York Mets; Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers; Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals; David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates; Joe Mantiply, Arizona Diamondbacks

Reserves

C: Travis d'Arnaud, Atlanta Braves

IF: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals; Pete Alonso, New York Mets; Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals; Jeff McNeil, New York Mets; C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies; Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

OF: Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies; Juan Soto, Washington Nationals; Starling Marte, New York Mets; Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

DH: William Contreras, Atlanta Braves

The reserve list featured some obvious selections that narrowly missed out on getting voted in as starters.

Nolan Arenado couldn't beat out fellow third base finalist Manny Machado, but the St. Louis Cardinals star is more than deserving of his seventh All-Star selection. Arenado entered Sunday ranked second in the majors with 4.7 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference, trailing only teammate Paul Goldschmidt.

After winning nine straight Gold Glove awards, Arenado is on pace for another while continuing to produce at a high level at the plate.

Kyle Schwarber has also impressed at the plate with his National League-leading 28 home runs.

Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara stands out among the pitchers after lowering his ERA to 1.73 following Sunday's matchup with the New York Mets. It was his 12th straight start of at least seven innings pitched.

In the American League, Jose Ramirez has had an MVP-quality season with a .958 OPS entering Sunday and a league-leading 66 RBI.

Yordan Alvarez has been a key part of the Houston Astros' success, entering the day with a .306 average, 26 home runs and 60 RBI. His .653 slugging percentage leads the majors, even topping the red-hot Judge.

After winning AL Championship Series MVP a year ago, Alvarez earned his first All-Star selection.

There were also some quality players left off the list who will need an injury replacement to get a ticket to Los Angeles.

There are still a limited number of spots available and only the best can represent each league at the upcoming exhibition.