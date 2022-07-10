X

    Wimbledon Tennis 2022 Men's Final: Hot Takes from Novak Djokovic's Win vs. Kyrgios

    Nate Loop@@Nate_LoopFeatured Columnist IVJuly 10, 2022

    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic defeated unseeded Nick Kyrgios in four sets Sunday to win the 2022 Wimbledon men's singles final, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

    It's Djokovic's fourth straight championship at Wimbledon and seventh overall. He now has 21 Grand Slam titles in his career, trailing only Rafael Nadal, who has 22 majors after winning the Australian and French Opens earlier this year.

    Wimbledon @Wimbledon

    Centre Court rises again for one of its great champions<br><br>Congratulations, <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> ​👏​<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CentreCourt100?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CentreCourt100</a> <a href="https://t.co/RAm2mm56pS">pic.twitter.com/RAm2mm56pS</a>

    Djokovic, 35, was cool and composed throughout the match, never blinking after dropping a first set in which Kyrgios slammed seven aces. At this point, it appears the Serbian might even prefer playing from behind. He did just that in his final three matches at Wimbledon, taking down Jannik Sinner, Cameron Norrie and finally Kyrgios with his back against the wall. Fans and observers once again took notice of his unflappable demeanor and unwavering skill in this match.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Novak Djokovic lost the opening set in his quarterfinal, semifinal, and final matches.<br><br>He joins John McEnroe at the 1981 US Open as the only men's major champions to win his quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches all after dropping the opening set. <a href="https://t.co/3RV3HiR32R">pic.twitter.com/3RV3HiR32R</a>

    Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg

    Djokovic, who is the best male tennis player ever, is completely dialed in on returns.<br><br>Kyrgios is just hanging on at this point, more than the scoreboard yet shows.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a>

    The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast

    Oh my word, that shot from Djokovic!<br><br>Hitting a winner from this position like that's allowed. <a href="https://t.co/6pevBPvnER">pic.twitter.com/6pevBPvnER</a>

    Sahil Rizwan @SahilRiz

    Djokovic after falling behind in a match <a href="https://t.co/fs5LovY9fJ">pic.twitter.com/fs5LovY9fJ</a>

    Jeff Greenfield @greenfield64

    At this point in his career, Djokovic losing the first set has got to be seen as simply part of his strategy.


    Kyrgios, 27, was playing in his first Grand Slam final. He's struggled to harness his talent throughout his career but managed to put it all together in a win over No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round and then caught a break when Rafael Nadal had to withdraw from the semifinals with an abdominal tear.

    While Kyrgios couldn't complete the dream run at the All England Club, he certainly made life difficult for Djokovic in the final, hitting some dazzling shots throughout four hard-fought sets.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    KYRGIOS MADE THIS LOOK TOO EASY 😳 <a href="https://t.co/NZq6cbZ2oM">pic.twitter.com/NZq6cbZ2oM</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    I have absolutely no idea how to feel while watching Kyrgios play but he’s must see TV.

    kang @jaycaspiankang

    Kyrgios one of the rare athletes that renders his opponent completely invisible even if the opponent has won 20 grand slams. The commentary in this match is 80% about Kyrgios.

    As can be expected, Kyrgios had his outbursts during the match. He spent time admonishing his supporters' box while also complaining to match officials about a fan who he claims was heckling him throughout the contest.

    Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball

    Nick Kyrgios lost his head, played right into the hands of Novak Djokovic who has been and done this all before, much more composed and he didn’t panic. Kyrgios has only one person to blame and it is his himself <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WimbledonFinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WimbledonFinal</a>

    Wildes @kevinwildes

    Djokovic is playing Kyrgios and Kyrgios is playing the umpire, a lady who had 700 drinks, other fans and Djokovic.

    Russillo @ryenarussillo

    Can’t imagine calling a foul on Kyrgios in pickup is fun


    Kyrgios' famous temper can be a detriment to his play, but he's also had plenty of matches in his career when he's boiled over and still managed to pull out a victory behind his blistering serve and dazzling shot-making. On Sunday, he simply ran into a supremely confident and better player in Djokovic, who ruthlessly exploits others' mistakes while making few of his own. Kyrgios took notice of this trait in the fourth set.

    Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

    "It took him 2 hours and 21 minutes to miss a second serve return"<br><br>Kyrgios on the Djokovic return game 😂 <a href="https://t.co/qzWeXARfgD">pic.twitter.com/qzWeXARfgD</a>

    A lack of focus did appear to doom Kyrgios in the fourth-set tiebreaker, where he failed to capitalize on his service points. Djokovic has seen it all in his brilliant career, and Sunday's triumph was another example of what makes him so difficult to play against on any surface.

    With the conclusion of Wimbledon, attention will soon turn to the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York. Naturally, Djokovic would be a favorite if he plays, but that appears unlikely.

    Djokovic has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, which means he is unable to enter the United States. It seems he doesn't plan on getting it, as he told Forbes' Adam Zagoria that it's "up to the U.S. government to make a decision whether or not they allow unvaccinated people to go into the country."

    Assuming Djokovic isn't in the field, the player to watch is one who missed out on Wimbledon entirely.

    World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion at Flushing Meadows and a threat to win any tournament he enters. He wasn't able to play at Wimbledon because of a tournament ban on Russian and Belarusian players following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev will be a front-runner, but other players to watch include Kyrgios, Sinner, Nadal (if healthy), Carlos Alcaraz and Tsitsipas, among others.

