Final 2022 MLB All-Star Game Roster Predictions

0 of 10

Rob Carr/Getty Images

It's time to make our final 2022 MLB All-Star Game picks before the full American League and National League rosters are announced Sunday night on ESPN.

In the past, we've made our selections based solely on who is most deserving, with our final round of merit-based picks released July 2.

Now it's time to pivot our focus to predicting who will actually make the team as opposed to simply who is most deserving, which is not always one and the same.

With the AL and NL starters announced Friday afternoon, 18 of the 64 spots have been filled. Keeping in mind the rule of one representative for every team and the roster construction of 20 position players and 12 pitchers for each league, we gave our best guess for who will fill out the other 46 slots.