Wimbledon 2022 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream Info

The word to best describe the field for the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final is unexpected.

Both of the last two women standing, Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina, are in a major final for the first time in their careers, marking the first Wimbledon Ladies' Championship with two first-time major finalists playing in the open era.

Additionally, Jabeur, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, is the first African and Arab tennis player to reach a major final.

To get to this point, Jabeur and Rybakina had to triumph over Tatjana Maria and Simona Halep, respectively, in the semifinals.

Before now, neither woman had advanced past the quarters at a major, but both are just one win away from history and the right to hold the Venus Rosewater Dish high overhead.

Here's the latest information on how fans can watch the final at the All England Club.

Women's Singles Final

When: Saturday, July 9

Time: 8 a.m. ET (1 p.m. BST)

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

This final match between Jabeur and Rybakina is one of many firsts, so no matter who wins, it will be a great story for women's tennis.

"It’s a dream coming true from years and years of work and sacrifice," Jabeur said via Yahoo Sports. "I’m really happy it’s paying off. I continue for one more match now.

"I’m a proud Tunisian woman standing here today. I know in Tunisia they’re going crazy right now. I just try to inspire as much as I can."

Besides this match being the first major final for both players, it will be one that features a distinct contrast in styles of play.

Rybakina is known as the "Ace Queen" for hitting the ball with power, while Jabeur is known as the "Minister of Happiness" in her home country and deploys drop shots and other tricks in her toolbox to best an opponent.

The 23-year old Rybakina will be relying on her power and wide serves to get the victory.

In her semifinal match against Halep, she used a lot of slices and field shots to advance against her opponent, who had a terrible day serving on the grass.

Rybakina's height was also a problem for Halep. It allowed her to hit serves that were short and wide and that could be a nice advantage over Jabeur, who is only 5'6", on Saturday.

To get the win, Jabeur will have to use her ability to step in and hit over the ball and, of course, her drop shots.

"I think it's going to be a great match," Rybakina said in her post-match interview. "She's [Jabeur] a really good player, very tricky player. It's not easy to play against her drop shots.

"It's time to enjoy and really have fun on court."

If Rybakina plays like she did on Thursday against Halep, Jabeur is in trouble.

But if Jabeur can effectively use her drop shots and carve up the power of Rybakina, she has a good chance of getting the victory.

Either way, this should be a finals match that tennis fans won't soon forget.