Novak Djokovic Beats Jannik Sinner to Advance to 2022 Wimbledon Men's Semifinals

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic stormed back from a two-set deficit to overcome an upset bid by Jannik Sinner in the 2022 Wimbledon men's quarterfinals Tuesday.

Djokovic, who recorded 41 winners and eight aces in the five-set win, held a 4-1 lead in the opening set before Sinner surged ahead to win the first two sets.

The 20-year-old Italian couldn't complete his quest to earn his first Grand Slam semifinal appearance, however, as the 20-time major champion found his rhythm on the return and mounted a furious comeback with five breaks over the final three sets.

Sinner, the tournament's No. 10 seed, finished the match with 43 winners and 41 unforced errors.

Djokovic had dropped just two sets over his first four matches on the grass courts of the All England Club before getting pushed the distance Tuesday.

The six-time Wimbledon champion played a pair of nearly flawless sets of counterattacking tennis to get the match back level.

Sinner faced an injury scare late in the fourth set when he rolled over his ankle, a moment reminiscent of Alexander Zverev at this year's French Open, but he quickly got back to his feet with a little help from his counterpart.

Djokovic continued to apply consistent pressure on the return in the final set and pulled away with a few more breaks of serve.

Despite the deficit he faced, there was little drama as the match wound down. Once the 35-year-old Serbian started to turn things around, Sinner couldn't flip the momentum back in his favor.

Djokovic, who's won the last three Wimbledon titles (the event wasn't held in 2020), advances to face either Cameron Norrie or David Goffin in the semifinals.

The top seed will be a heavy favorite in either potential matchup. He's 7-1 against Goffin in their head-to-head meetings, and he beat Norrie in their first career encounter at last year's ATP Tour Finals.

A showdown with Rafael Nadal, who's trying to chase down a calendar Grand Slam, remains on the table for a possible Wimbledon men's final.