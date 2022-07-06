Ranking the 9 Most Overpaid NFL Players Entering 2022

6 of 9

Remaining contract: 3 years, $81.7 million, $22 million guaranteed

On his third team in as many years, Carson Wentz has not lived up to his four-year, $128 million extension from 2019. The Philadelphia Eagles traded him to Indianapolis in March 2021, and then the Colts dealt him to Washington this offseason.

With just one more guaranteed season on his deal, Wentz is fighting to find a long-term home in 2022.

At times, he can be an average quarterback who offers impressive play-creation potential with good athleticism and deep-passing prowess. His raw numbers bounced back in Indianapolis last year, as he notably cut his interception rate from 3.4 percent in 2020 to 1.4 percent. Wentz's touchdown rate also rose dramatically to tie his second-best career mark of 5.2.

It wasn't enough to save his job in Indianapolis.

Even though the Colts had just traded a first-round pick for Wentz the previous year and the team lacked a replacement, the franchise couldn't trade him fast enough.

It's hard to blame Washington for giving up 2022 second- and third-round picks and a conditional 2023 third-round pick considering the turbulence the franchise has experienced at quarterback over the last several years. But it's also fair to say Wentz has not lived up to a contract that has the 11th-highest average annual salary at the position.



Wentz has always struggled with his accuracy, ranking 26th in on-target percentage in 2021 despite ranking 17th in intended air yards. He was also disastrous in the final month for the Colts when their playoff hopes were on the line. Football is not a one-man sport, but it's impossible to look at the Colts' final two losses and not blame Wentz for their missed playoff berth.



He completed under 60 percent of his passes and totaled only 333 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and seven sacks against Las Vegas and Jacksonville to close out 2021.

Washington should not believe Wentz will be its franchise quarterback for years to come. He's not a good value even with average play. However, he can simultaneously be an overpaid quarterback and the best option the Commanders have had at the position in several years.

With his guaranteed money gone after 2022, Wentz will either be playing in Washington on a year-to-year basis or be looking for a new home again in 2023.