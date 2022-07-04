Analyzing Whether Mike Trout, Other Struggling MLB Players Will Bounce Back

0 of 10

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Certain players carry certain expectations. For the best of them who struggle, call it being a prisoner of their own success.

But it's always noteworthy when someone we know to be a good player goes a stretch without showing it.

This is bound to happen in the ebb and flow of a 162-game season. Most hitters will go through cold spells at the plate. Pitchers will struggle with command or simply not have it some days.

In this exercise, we'll look at 10 struggling MLB players, with the context of what their respective teams expect from them and their track record for success.