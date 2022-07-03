Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic Win, Carlos Alcaraz Loss Highlight Sunday's Results

Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

Half of the men's and women's quarterfinals singles matches are set at Wimbledon after Saturday's fourth-round matches.

The headlining match of the day saw Novak Djokovic continue his winning ways with a four-set victory over Tim van Rijthoven. The Serbian superstar is three wins away from his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and seventh since 2011.

Djokovic won't have to worry about Carlos Alcaraz standing in his way. The men's No. 5 seed was defeated by Jannik Sinner in four sets,

Joining Djokovic and Sinner in the men's quarterfinals will be Cameron Norrie and David Goffin. The ladies' winners on Sunday include Ons Jabeur, Tatjana Maria, Jule Niemeier and Marie Bouzkova.

Here is a rundown of the results from the fourth round.

Men's Singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

No. 10 Jannik Sinner def. No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3

No. 9 Cameron Norrie def. No. 30 Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5, 6-4

David Goffin def. No. 23 Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

Ladies' Singles

No. 3 Ons Jabeur def. No. 24 Elise Mertens 7-6 (9), 6-4

Tatjana Maria def. No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5

Jule Niemeier def. Heather Watson 6-2, 6-4

Marie Bouzkova def. Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-2

Full results via Wimbledon.com

Djokovic did drop his second set of the tournament thus far, but Van Rijthoven never really seemed to present much of a challenge.

The first set was a 41-minute masterclass by Djokovic. He won 16 of 21 first-serve opportunities, went 6-of-7 on net points and was 2-of-3 on break-point chances.

Van Rijthoven did a fantastic job of regaining his composure for the second set. He had 10 aces to earn a 6-4 set victory and even the match.

There was a risk that the match would be suspended because of the 11 p.m. local time curfew.

Someone must have told Djokovic about the curfew because he didn't waste any time from that point. He went up 5-0 in the third set and only dropped three games in the final two sets combined.

Djokovic needed just 66 minutes to win the final two sets to avoid having to return to play on Monday.

Coming off a quarterfinal appearance at the French Open, the stage appeared to be set for Alcaraz to take the next step in his ascent at the All England Club. The 19-year-old had been playing well coming into today, eliminating Oscar Otte in straight sets in the third round.

Sinner broke Alcaraz's serve twice in the first set en route to a 6-1 win. He kept his positive momentum going in the second, winning four of the first six games. Alcaraz did fight back to make it 5-4, but Sinner won four consecutive points on serve to take the set.

The third set was a wild back-and-forth affair that featured 89 total points, a combined 28 winners and 24 unforced errors. Sinner was able to force a tiebreak by holding serve down 6-5 in the 12th game.

Sinner had a match-point opportunity leading 7-6 in the tiebreak. He lost the next two points, and Alcaraz was able to stay alive when Sinner committed an unforced error on the final point.

There was no momentum shift for Alcaraz at that point. Sinner opened the fourth set winning four of the first five games. The Italian star put the finishing touches on his victory with an outstanding forehand shot that Alcaraz was unable to return.

Sinner's only previous appearance in Wimbledon was a first-round exit last year. The 20-year-old is into the quarterfinal at a Grand Slam tournament for the second time in 2022. He lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarterfinal.

A showdown between Sinner and Djokovic will take place on Tuesday. Djoker won their only previous head-to-head meeting in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters in April 2021.

One day after Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak came to an end, Jabeur's path to her first Wimbledon final looks to be wide open right now. She won her fourth consecutive match in straight sets, though Elise Mertens didn't go down without a fight.

The opening set between Jabeur and Mertens went to a tiebreak that lasted 20 points. She saved five set points in the tiebreak before getting an 11-9 win.

Things were a little bit easier for Jabeur in the second set. She had three aces and 14 aces. Mertens stumbled on serve in the final game with a double-fault on match point.

The bottom half of the ladies' quarterfinal bracket features three unranked players and Jabeur. Her next match will be against Marie Bouzkova on Tuesday.

Jelena Ostapenko's quest to win her second career Grand Slam title came to an end Sunday. The Latvian star looked to be well on her way to victory after a 7-5 win in the first set over Maria.

With a 5-4 lead in the second, Ostapenko proceeded to lose three straight games to send things to a decisive third set. She lost another lead at 4-3 in the third, but Maria took four of the next five games to get the win.

Coming into this year's Wimbledon, Maria had never advanced past the third round at a Grand Slam event.

The match of the day saw David Goffin upset Frances Tiafoe in a five-set thriller that took more than 4.5 hours to complete.

The first set saw Goffin and Tiafoe exchange wins in each of the final six games to set up a tiebreak. Goffin pulled away in the tiebreak with three points when Tiafoe was serving.

Tiafoe came back to win the next two sets. He fell behind 5-1 in the fourth set before winning three consecutive games and was on serve in the 10th game with a chance to square things.

The Florida native lost the first point with a double-fault and fell behind 0-30 when he committed a forced error. He was able to course-correct with two game-point opportunities that he wasn't able to take advantage of.

After a 5-5 start to the fifth set, Goffin put the match away by winning the next two games. The Belgian broke Tiafoe's serve in the final game to secure a spot in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the second time in his career.

The rest of the fourth round will be played on Monday. Rafael Nadal, Taylor Fritz, Paula Badosa and Amanda Anisimova are among the players who will be in action.