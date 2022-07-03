Roger Federer Hopes He Can Return to Wimbledon for 1 More Run amid Injury Recovery

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Roger Federer isn't ready to close the Wimbledon chapter of his career.

The tennis legend took part Sunday in a ceremony celebrating past champions and left the door open for a return to the grass of the All England Club.

"I hope I can come back one more time," he said.

Federer hasn't competed in an ATP Tour event since his 2021 quarterfinal run at Wimbledon. He indicated he's looking to return to a somewhat regular competitive schedule in 2023.

At 40, Federer has already extended his career well beyond other greats. Pete Sampras was 30 when he made his last appearance at Wimbledon in 2002. Bjorn Borg retired when he was only 26.

The odds of Federer lifting one last trophy at Centre Court wouldn't be low in the event he enters the 2023 draw. But the Swiss certainly deserves at least one more run in London to celebrate his legacy in the Grand Slams.