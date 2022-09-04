Mets' Max Scherzer Exits Start vs. Nationals After 67 Pitches with Apparent Injury

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer abruptly exited Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals after the fifth inning with an apparent injury and did not return, per Andrew Tredinnick of NorthJersey.com.

Scherzer tossed just 67 pitches before exiting and returning to the clubhouse alongside pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and a member of the team's training staff. It's unclear what type of injury he sustained.

Scherzer was exactly as advertised as the 2022 MLB season got underway. Through his first eight starts, he went 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA and a 2.97 FIP. The right-hander was averaging 10.7 strikeouts and 2.0 walks per nine innings.

But the three-time Cy Young Award winner was forced to leave a May 18 start against the St. Louis Cardinals after 5.2 innings of work. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain that would leave him out for six to eight weeks.

That timetable proved accurate as Scherzer was deemed fit to return for a July 5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

New York's success on the field is understandably leading fans to wonder if this will be a memorable season. However, another injury to Scherzer could be a sign the baseball gods are conspiring against the franchise yet again.