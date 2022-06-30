Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr. Named MLB All-Star Starters; Full Finalists Revealed

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. have been named All-Star starters as the top vote-getters in their respective leagues, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday.

The rest of the finalists for the starting positions were also announced:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

