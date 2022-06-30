Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr. Named MLB All-Star Starters; Full Finalists Revealed

Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr. Named MLB All-Star Starters; Full Finalists RevealedJune 30, 2022
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. have been named All-Star starters as the top vote-getters in their respective leagues, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday.
MLB @MLB
Each league's top vote-getter is now automatically an ASG starter.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllRise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllRise</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/TheJudge44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheJudge44</a>, his 4th ASG nod. <a href="https://t.co/SUjxEgxmH5">pic.twitter.com/SUjxEgxmH5</a>
The rest of the finalists for the starting positions were also announced:
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.