X

    Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr. Named MLB All-Star Starters; Full Finalists Revealed

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2022

    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. have been named All-Star starters as the top vote-getters in their respective leagues, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday.

    MLB @MLB

    Each league's top vote-getter is now automatically an ASG starter.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllRise?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllRise</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/TheJudge44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheJudge44</a>, his 4th ASG nod. <a href="https://t.co/SUjxEgxmH5">pic.twitter.com/SUjxEgxmH5</a>

    MLB @MLB

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/ronaldacunajr24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ronaldacunajr24</a> gets the nod.<br><br>The NL’s leading vote-getter is heading to the ASG for the 3rd time. <a href="https://t.co/e1mb3XQbFB">pic.twitter.com/e1mb3XQbFB</a>

    The rest of the finalists for the starting positions were also announced:

    MLB @MLB

    The AL finalists. ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/9iMBRIOX63">pic.twitter.com/9iMBRIOX63</a>

    MLB @MLB

    The NL field is almost set. ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/RWJ00Jqf8w">pic.twitter.com/RWJ00Jqf8w</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.