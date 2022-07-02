5 NFL Teams That Could Be the 2022 Version of the Cincinnati Bengals

0 of 6

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals went from being one of the NFL's worst teams to a title contender. A four-win team the previous season, Cincinnati reached Super Bowl LVI and narrowly lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

A year ago, no one saw the Bengals' Super Bowl run coming. However, big things are expected from Cincinnati in 2022.



"To be honest, I feel like we might be the hottest thing smokin' in the NFL on Sundays," Bengals running back Joe Mixon told KPIX (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com).

Mixon isn't too far off. Because of the jump Cincinnati made in 2021, the Bengals have to be taken seriously. The question many NFL fans have, though, is which teams can make a similar leap in 2022?

Here, we'll examine six teams that finished below .500 last season but who could emerge as surprise contenders. These teams may not go deep into the playoffs as Cincinnati did—the upper echelon, especially in the AFC, may simply be too strong for that—but each could get hot during the playoff push.



Roster potential, past production, offseason additions, coaching, scheduling and any other team-relevant factors were all considered for this exercise. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

