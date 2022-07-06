10 NFL Dominoes Left to Fall Before 2022 Season Starts

10 of 10

The Washington Commanders roster has seemingly been in flux all offseason.

The organization traded for Carson Wentz to serve as its starting quarterback. From there, the "Will they, or won't they?" approach to Terry McLaurin's contract status dominated the conversation. Ultimately, McLaurin signed a robust three-year, $71 million contract.

Like McLaurin, defensive lineman Daron Payne could be re-signed or traded. The 13th overall pick in 2018 is entering this season on the last year of his rookie deal. Head coach Ron Rivera already acknowledged the team has finite financial resources that it has mostly spent elsewhere.

"When you get a veteran quarterback that has a [large] salary, it's gonna impact your salary cap and how you respond to it," Rivera said in April, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. "It's a difficult thing. You try to figure out the best way to be able to pay players, and sometimes you can't do it right away.

"And so that's kind of the situation we're in right now [with Payne] is we're trying to take care of certain other things as well, as we go forward, and we'll see how we can adjust to it. Who knows what happens after that."

Those "other things" included McLaurin's contract, which is now done. But an extension with Payne isn't a priority based on Washington's roster construction.

Last year, fellow interior defender Jonathan Allen signed a four-year, $72 million extension. The window to do the same with defensive end Chase Young opens next offseason. Plus, the Commanders drafted yet another Alabama product, Phidarian Mathis, in this year's second round as a possible Payne replacement.

According to Standig, Washington "quietly let other teams know Payne is available for a trade" prior to the draft.

Payne has registered the third-most defensive stops along the interior, behind Cameron Heyward and Aaron Donald, since the start of the 2019 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. Anytime a defensive tackle's name is in the same conversation as Heyward and Donald, interest should be piqued.