Buy or Sell: NFL Teams Looking to End Playoff Drought in 2022

Playoff drought: 11 seasons

The last time the New York Jets were in the playoffs, Rex Ryan was the hottest name in the NFL. He had amassed a 20-12 record with two playoff appearances with 2009 No. 5 overall pick Mark Sanchez just starting his career.

The arrow seemed to be pointing upward for the Jets, but the Ryan and Sanchez-era came crashing down within the next few years. They've had only one winning season since then.

Will the Jets get back into the playoff picture in 2022? We aren't buying it just yet.

They still have a young roster that is relying on key players on their rookie contracts, including three first-round picks in 2022 and second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Head coach Robert Saleh also needs to show progress in his second season.

The bar is particularly high in the AFC and AFC East. Having the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills within the division is a major roadblock, and the New England Patriots are no pushover as long as Bill Belichick is on the sidelines. The Jets aren't even the best young team in the AFC East right now, as the Miami Dolphins have more playmakers on both sides of the ball.

The Jets have yet to reach the "winning" part of their rebuilding process. Their next logical step is to become an annoyingly feisty team to play as their youth develops.

They'll have higher expectations and the possibility of a playoff appearance in 2023 if Wilson becomes at least a league-average quarterback between now and then.