Serena Williams Returning for Wimbledon After Missing 2022 French Open

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Serena Williams will return to Grand Slam tennis at Wimbledon after being granted a main draw wild-card slot in this year's field.

Williams, who hasn't played since last year's Wimbledon tournament, hinted at a return on Instagram on Tuesday morning:

The 40-year-old tennis legend previously suggested she may play at the All England Club in an April social media post alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers:

She's provided limited updates about her recovery from a leg injury suffered early in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon last year.

Williams has motivation to make a comeback since she's one Grand Slam title away from tying Margaret Court for the most major singles titles in the sport's history (24). Her last triumph on one of the sport's biggest stages came at the 2017 Australian Open.

She's reached four Grand Slam finals since that title in Melbourne five years ago but has come up short on each occasion.

In March, Williams discussed the missed chances to overtake Court with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

"I should have been at like 30 or 32 [Grand Slam singles titles]," she said. "I should have had [the record], really, I've had many opportunities to have it. But I'm not giving up."

Williams has won Wimbledon seven times, most recently winning the grass-court tournament on back-to-back occasions in 2015 and 2016. She reached the final in 2018 and 2019.

Even if it takes her a while to regain top form and she doesn't make a deep Wimbledon run, getting Williams back on the WTA circuit would provide a boost heading into the U.S. Open Series over the summer.

That said, it's impossible to count her out at the All England Club given her past success.