Report: Browns Not Looking to Void Deshaun Watson's $230M Contract or Texans Trade

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Despite concerns about potential disciplinary action by the NFL, the Cleveland Browns reportedly aren't planning to void quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract nor the trade they made with the Houston Texans to acquire him.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on Saturday, the Browns remain "all-in" on Watson and have not changed their view of him despite some recent developments.

When the Browns traded for Watson in March, he was already facing 22 civil lawsuits filed by women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage sessions. Since then, two new lawsuits have been filed against him, bringing the total to 24.

Cleveland traded a king's ransom of three first-round picks, one third-round pick and two fourth-round picks to the Texans for Watson and signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract after a Houston grand jury declined to pursue criminal charges against him.

A second grand jury followed suit after the trade, but Watson is still facing 24 civil lawsuits, meaning a suspension by the NFL remains in play.

Along with the two additional civil suits, more information has come to light recently, including a report by Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times in which Watson's account of how many different massage therapists he saw during his time with the Texans was challenged.

Watson said he saw 40 different massage therapists over five seasons, but Vrentas reported that he actually saw 66 different masseuses over a 17-month period.

Vrentas also reported that the Texans aided Watson by providing him with a membership to an upscale hotel at which some of the massage appointments occurred and presented him with nondisclosure agreements for the massage therapists.

Voiding the trade with the Texans would likely be an impossible endeavor since some of the assets sent to Houston were 2022 NFL draft picks that were already used.

It isn't outside the realm of possibility that the Browns could void Watson's contract, though, as ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported in April that there is language in Watson's deal that could allow the Browns to void it if he is unable to fulfill his duties due to a suspension.

For now, the Browns are planning to move forward with Watson, who represents a huge upgrade over Baker Mayfield at the quarterback position from an on-field perspective.

Prior to missing the entire 2021 season following a trade request and the accusations in the lawsuits, Watson was named a Pro Bowler in three of his first four NFL campaigns.

The Browns are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season that saw them miss the playoffs after breaking an 18-year playoff drought the previous year, and Watson could be a significant addition if he is available.