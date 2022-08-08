Saints' Jameis Winston Reportedly Undergoing Tests After Suffering Ankle Injury

Brett Davis/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly suffered an ankle injury during Monday's practice.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old "rolled his ankle today and is undergoing further evaluation."

Now in his third year with the Saints, the Florida State product suffered a torn ACL last season that left him sidelined after just seven games. He signed a two-year contract to stay in New Orleans as a free agent after the team failed in its pursuit of a Deshaun Watson trade.

The Saints can move on from Winston after the 2022 season with minimal cap damage if he struggles or is unable to stay healthy, so his injury status is worth monitoring as we get closer to the beginning of the regular season.

Katherine Terrell of ESPN noted veteran Andy Dalton took over for Winston during Monday's practice following the injury.