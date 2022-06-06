Aaron Donald's Career Earnings After Historic $95M Contract With Rams

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald reworked the remaining three years on his contract Monday, per multiple reports, essentially giving him a $40 million raise in the process.

Before his reworked deal, Donald was on pace to reach $152.1 million in career earnings through the 2024 season, per Spotrac. Monday's reworked deal will bring that total to $192.1 million, assuming Donald plays out this contract.

For the Rams, he's been worth every penny.

The 31-year-old is an eight-time Pro Bowler, seven-time first-team All-Pro selection, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the 2014 season.

He's arguably the greatest interior pass-rusher in NFL history, posting 98 sacks in 127 career games across eight seasons. He's posted double-digit sacks in six of those eight years, including 20.5 in the 2018 campaign.

He's added 226 quarterback hits, 150 tackles for loss, 23 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Oh, and he's only missed two games in his entire career.

The future Hall of Famer was instrumental in the Rams' Super Bowl victory this past year. It was his pressure and hit on Joe Burrow on a 4th-and-1 play late in the fourth quarter that clinched the win for the Rams, one snap after he stuffed a running play on third down.

It was also a Donald pressure that forced a game-winning interception late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game. When the Rams needed him most, Donald rose to the occasion.

And now he's being paid like it.