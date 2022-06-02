Fred Jackson Shares Ryan Fitzpatrick Text Message Hinting at Possible NFL Retirement

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suggested Thursday that he may be retiring from the NFL.

Former NFL running back Fred Jackson, who was Fitzpatrick's teammate with the Buffalo Bills from 2009 to 2012, shared the following text message he received from Fitz:

In addition to thanking Jackson, Fitzpatrick sent him an image that appears to be made up of the names of all of his teammates over the course of a 17-year NFL career.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero later reported Fitzpatrick is likely to pursue a career in broadcasting.

Fitzpatrick appeared in just one game for the Washington Commanders last season before suffering a season-ending hip injury.

If it is indeed the end of the line for the 39-year-old Fitzpatrick, he enjoyed one of the most unique and remarkable NFL careers ever.

After being selected by the then-St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL draft out of Harvard, Fitzpatrick went on to play for nine different teams—the Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Washington.

ESPN's Field Yates noted that Fitzpatrick made NFL history by starting at least one game for each of those teams:

Fitzpatrick spent significant time as both a starter and a backup during his career, and although he never made it to the playoffs, he put up some impressive numbers.

In 166 career games, 147 of which were starts, Fitz completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 34,990 yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,623 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick ranks 32nd in NFL history in career passing yardage and 36th in career passing touchdowns.

While Fitzpatrick had a nomadic career, he is best remembered for his time with the Bills. Fitzpatrick spent four seasons in Buffalo, marking the longest tenure with a single team in his career.

He earned the nickname "FitzMagic" in Buffalo thanks to some of his memorable wins, including a home victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2011.

Fitzpatrick has maintained his love for the Bills and the city of Buffalo since then, even attending last season's playoff win over the Patriots while shirtless.

In addition to his on-field play, Fitzpatrick is known for his entertaining and charismatic interactions with reporters during press conferences, which could make him a natural fit for the announce booth.