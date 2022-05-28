FCF 2022 Results: Kingpins Beat Bored Ape FC, Glacier Boyz Get 3rd Win

Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

The final week of the 2022 Fan Controlled Football regular season occurred Saturday with all eight teams in action at the Pullman Yards in Atlanta, and it did not disappoint.

The Kingpins opened the action with a 24-20 win over Bored Ape FC to improve to 3-4, and the Glacier Boyz followed with a 28-20 win over the SB Stars to improve to 3-4.

Terrell Owens and the Knights of Degen will face 8oki at 7 p.m. ET before Johnny Manziel and the Zappers take on the Beasts at 9 p.m. ET.

Fan Controlled Football Week 7 Results

Kingpins 24, Bored Ape FC 20

Glacier Boyz 28, SB Stars 20

Knights of Degen (4-2) vs. 8oki (3-3), 7 p.m. ET

Zappers (2-4) vs. Beasts (2-4), 9 p.m. ET

Recap

The Kingpins picked up an impressive win over Bored Ape FC, which had just one loss.

Running back Daryl Virgies opened the scoring to help the Kingpins take an 8-0 lead. Virgies entered with 46 carries for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense then followed with a huge hit to force a turnover.

The Kingpins took a 16-0 lead after a run by quarterback Tirri Jones before Bored Ape FC responded with a touchdown by slot receiver Kevin Felder to cut the gap to 16-6. Felder had been quiet, entering with just five catches for 73 yards.

Meanwhile, Jones has been one of the Kingpins' best players. He entered as the second-best rusher in the league with 52 carries for 288 yards and seven touchdowns and also ranked among the top passers with 36 completions and 14 touchdowns on 82 attempts.

Bored Ape FC added another score on a run by quarterback Vidal Woodruff to make it 16-12. Woodruff entered Saturday having completing 22 of 51 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions in addition to rushing for 86 yards and a score.

The Kingpins put the game out of reach with a touchdown by tight end Joshua Johnson, who has been an impact player. He entered with six catches for 121 yards and five touchdowns.

In the second game, the SB Stars opened the scoring with a quick pitch to Ismail Brooks, who put his team up 6-0.

The Glacier Boyz responded with a touchdown of their own on a run up the middle by slot receiver Harrison Dreher and took an 8-6 lead. But the SB Stars responded with an impressive touchdown by Tyis Boykin to regain a 14-8 lead.

The Glacier Boyz went up 22-20 thanks to two touchdowns by running back Brycen Alleyne sandwiched around a score by D'Vonn Gibbons.

Alleyne has been the most effective running back in the FCF, having entered with 72 carries for 349 yards and eight touchdowns.

Defensive back Julian Charles recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to cap the scoring.