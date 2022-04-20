Deebo Samuel Rumors: 49ers Star Doesn't Want to Be WR/RB Hybrid Amid Trade Request

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that superstar wide receiver Deebo Samuel told him he's requested a trade away from the San Francisco 49ers.

Why would Samuel want out of San Francisco after a career year in which the Niners reached the NFC Championship Game? NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided one potential reason on the Rich Eisen Show, citing Samuel's potential issues with his role:

"It sounds like there's multiple layers to this. But certainly one of them is Deebo Samuel wants to be a receiver and not a receiver/running back. His rushing attempts were significantly up last season from where they've been in the past. We all know that he's a really, really physical player, but there probably are some concerns here about longevity. The counterpoint to that, of course, is that part of the reason that Deebo Samuel is so valuable is because he's versatile. ... But in the big picture, it sounds like the role is part of the reason that Deebo wants to play somewhere else, where he may just be a true wide receiver and potentially tack on some years to his career."

That mirrored an earlier report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Samuel, 26, was spectacular in the 2021 season, catching 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while adding 365 rushing yards and another eight touchdowns on 59 rushing attempts.

In his first two seasons in the NFL, he had a total of 22 rushing attempts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Part of that was Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan utilizing Samuel's unique versatility and playmaking ability with the ball in his hands. But some of that usage likely came out of necessity, too.

The team's main running backs—Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Trey Sermon—combined to miss 22 games due to injury. Meanwhile, Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending knee injury after only two carries. The team was beat up at the position all season long.

It's hard to imagine the Niners wouldn't tweak their usage of Samuel if helped them keep him long-term. They certainly aren't required to trade him this offseason.

While Samuel's role may be contributing to his unhappiness, something deeper also might be at play. Divergent valuations on a long-term extension could be playing a part in his trade request.

One thing is certain, though: If Samuel is on the trade market, a number of teams will come calling. Dynamic playmakers at wide receiver are incredibly valuable, and teams can find unique ways to get him the ball without playing him as a running back.