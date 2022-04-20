Report: Wimbledon Bans Russian, Belarusian Players This Year After Ukraine Invasion

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Russian players will reportedly be banned from competing at this year's Wimbledon tennis tournament because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico were the first to report the ban, while Christopher Clarey of the New York Times added that Belarusian players are expected to be barred from Wimbledon as well because of Belarus' role in aiding Russia's invasion.

The 2022 Wimbledon tournament is set to run from June 27 through July 10 at the All England Club in London.

