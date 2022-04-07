Yankees' Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge Contract Talks: 'No Loyalty in This Game'

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo offered his perspective on the business of baseball Thursday amid ongoing contract extension talks between star Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers:

Judge, who is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2022 campaign, has said he is not interested in discussing an extension once the regular season begins.

"After Opening Day, I got a job to do," Judge said Monday, according to ESPN's Marly Rivera.

"I got something to focus on. We'll see at the end of the year ... if it comes to that point; it is what it is. Either way, it's going to be one year or multiple years, so I'm not too worried."

The Yankees were scheduled to begin the season at home against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, but that game was postponed because of rain. They are now scheduled to play Friday afternoon.

Judge will land a massive contract.

The 29-year-old, who is a three-time All-Star, finished fourth in American League MVP voting after hitting 39 home runs with 98 RBI and a team-leading .916 OPS last year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He sports a lifetime .940 OPS and a 162-game average of 45 home runs and 104 RBI.

It remains to be seen when Judge will land the deal and where he'll spend the next portion of his career.

Audacy MLB insider Jon Heyman gave some insight on his Big Time Baseball podcast (h/t Logan Mullen of Audacy):

"I think they’re going to get an extension. He’s got a smaller agent, I shouldn’t pick on them, but let’s face it, he’s got one huge player. Is he going to gamble and not take the big money, and I think they will offer big money.

"Now, I heard early on that they were going to go north of (George) Springer, which is $150 million, they were going to go higher than that. Plus, he’s got about $19 million this year, so as an extension that would get you close to $200 million, more like 180, something like that, as an early offer. But I think they’ll go up from there and I think they will probably beat the $200 million mark. It depends on how much over 200 they go I think."

That's some hopeful speculation for Yankees fans, who witnessed Judge and Giancarlo Stanton drag an otherwise moribund offense to the playoffs last year. The season ended with a loss to the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game, but Judge kept them in contention as other regulars struggled.

The Judge contract watch is ongoing, but the Yankees are also getting ready for their opener versus Boston. Game time is 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.