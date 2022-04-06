Red Sox Rumors: Rafael Devers Rejected Contract Extension, Sides 'Very Far Off'

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Third baseman Rafael Devers reportedly has rejected a contract extension from the Boston Red Sox, per Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, who offered more information Wednesday:

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the two sides were "very far off."

Devers, 25, has played all five of his MLB seasons with the Red Sox. He earned American League All-Star and Silver Slugger honors last year after hitting .279 (.890 OPS) with 38 home runs and 113 RBI.

Devers is eligible to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Cotillo added more information on the Devers-Sox talks: "Devers has said he doesn't want to talk during the season. Still time before he's a free agent (end of 2023). Considering this is the first time the sides have really talked about a deal not a major surprise they're far off. Would take last-minute Hail Mary to do deal before Friday."

Ideally, the Red Sox would love to keep Devers around long-term. He has the potential to be a perennial All-Star and played a key role in the Red Sox's run to the American League Championship Series last year.

Another star third baseman, the Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, recently landed a five-year, $124 million contract extension. He is guaranteed $150 million when including the 2022 season and the 2023 team option, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Unless Devers' play takes a nosedive in 2022, one has to figure he'll get a contract that meets or exceeds those numbers, either with the Red Sox via extension after the season or as a free agent in 2023.

Per FanGraphs, Devers' .373 WOBA (weighted on-base average) was second among all third basemen behind the Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley. He was second with a 4.7 WAR, behind only Ramirez (6.3 WAR).

For now, Devers and the Red Sox are focusing on the 2022 season. They'll start the year on the road against the New York Yankees on Friday afternoon.