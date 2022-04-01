Dodgers' Updated Pitching Rotation, Bullpen After Reported Craig Kimbrel Trade

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are stacked. Again.

The NL West powerhouse added another big piece on Friday, trading outfielder AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for closer Craig Kimbrel.

Here's what the team's bullpen looks like after the acquisition:

Add in a solid rotation—Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin and Andrew Heaney—and the Dodgers have put together an impressive pitching group.

Kimbrel's acquisition filled a major need for the Dodgers after former closer Kenley Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves this offseason.

The 33-year-old had a solid season in 2021 between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, finishing 4-5 with a 2.26 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 24 saves and 100 strikeouts in 59.2 innings.

But while he was superb for the Cubs in the closer role (0.49 ERA), he struggled for the White Sox in a non-closing role with Liam Hendriks handling the ninth innings, seeing his ERA shoot up to 5.09.

Getting back the 2021 Cubs version of Kimbrel would be huge for a Dodgers team that otherwise doesn't have any discernible weaknesses and now has a nasty bullpen.

The Dodgers, undoubtedly, have lost some key pieces this offseason, from ace Max Scherzer to shortstop Corey Seager and closer Jensen. But they've responded by adding players like Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman, and will return stars like Trea Turner, Mookie Betts and Kershaw, among others.

This is a World Series contender yet again. Year after year, the Dodgers seem to find a way to be in the mix.